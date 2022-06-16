Kate Middleton Was All Business in a Pink Suit

A few U.K. ministers got the Elle Woods treatment from Kate.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu joined InStyle in 2018 and has worked in digital and print media for over a decade. Prior to being the Senior News Editor at InStyle, he held positions at Refinery29 and lifestyle publications in both Southern California and Washington, D.C., focusing on fashion, retail, and pop culture. He earned a B.A. degree in English Literature at Chapman University and maintains an encyclopedic knowledge of Fashion Week runway shows and viral internet pet videos.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 16, 2022
Kate Middleton Pink Suit
Photo: Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Harvard Law? Not quite, but Kate Middleton undeniably offered up a bit of Elle Woods's signature style during her latest appearance. Clad in a soft pink Alexander McQueen suit, the Duchess of Cambridge seemed to take a few style cues from Reese Witherspoon's iconic character. While there was no chihuahua in sight, Kate's soft pink suit almost stole the show during her chat with U.K. ministers to talk about childhood development.

Kate paired the suit, which featured strong shoulders and straight-leg pants that weren't super-wide but a far cry from her go-to skinny jeans, with a white top and matching rose-colored suede pumps. Marie Claire adds that her jewelry (a necklace and earrings) were from Mappin & Webb.

Kate's meeting included British Health Secretary Sajid Javid. Together, they spoke about early years care, which has been one of the duchess's most beloved causes. Today also marked the release of new research from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

"Our experiences in early childhood fundamentally impact our whole life and set the foundation for how we go on to thrive as individuals, with one another, as a community and as a society," Kate said. "The findings published today present us with a huge opportunity and demonstrate there is real appetite from the public to bring this issue up all of our agendas. There is more we can all do — every member of society can play a key role, whether that is directly with a child or by investing in the adults around them — the parents, the carers, the early years workforce, and more."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Just Re-Wore a Dress from Zara
Kate Middleton Black Pants and White Suit Little Village's Hub Appearance
Kate Middleton's Black-and-White Suit Is a Masterclass in Professional Dressing
Kate Middleton and Prince William Laughing 2018 Christmas Story
Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Reportedly Not Have Live-in Staff in Their New Home
Kate Middleton Orange Coat Platinum Jubilee
Kate Middleton and Her Vibrant Orange Coat Are Manifesting Summer
Kate Middleton
A Look Back Kate Middleton's Style Through the Years
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021
An Exhaustive Timeline of Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship
kate middleton garden party
Kate Middleton's Head-Turning Garden Party Dress Is Ushering in All the Summer Vibes
Kate Middleton Copycats
Inside the #RepliKate Community: Women Who Dress Exactly Like Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William Looked Like Hollywood Royalty at the Top Gun: Maverick Premiere
Kate Middleton and Prince William Looked Like Hollywood Royalty at the Top Gun: Maverick Premiere
Kate Middleton Violet Suit and Prince William May 2022 Glasgow, Scotland
Kate Middleton's Violet Suit Is a Lesson in Monochromatic Spring Dressing
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge Is Coming Into Her Own
Kate Middleton Easter 2022
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Twinned in Coordinating Easter Outfits
Kate Middleton and Prince William Manor Farm
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly Found Their New House in Windsor
Kate Middleton Prince William Belize Caribbean Tour
Kate Middleton Began Her and Prince William's Caribbean Tour With an All-Blue Look in Belize
Kate Middleton Pink Gown and Prince William Belize Celebration
Kate Middleton Wore a Metallic Pink Gown for a Reception in Belize
Prince William Kate Middleton Belize Trip Pink Dress
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving Out of Kensington Palace, Too