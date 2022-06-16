Kate Middleton Was All Business in a Pink Suit

Harvard Law? Not quite, but Kate Middleton undeniably offered up a bit of Elle Woods's signature style during her latest appearance. Clad in a soft pink Alexander McQueen suit, the Duchess of Cambridge seemed to take a few style cues from Reese Witherspoon's iconic character. While there was no chihuahua in sight, Kate's soft pink suit almost stole the show during her chat with U.K. ministers to talk about childhood development.

Kate paired the suit, which featured strong shoulders and straight-leg pants that weren't super-wide but a far cry from her go-to skinny jeans, with a white top and matching rose-colored suede pumps. Marie Claire adds that her jewelry (a necklace and earrings) were from Mappin & Webb.

Kate's meeting included British Health Secretary Sajid Javid. Together, they spoke about early years care, which has been one of the duchess's most beloved causes. Today also marked the release of new research from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

"Our experiences in early childhood fundamentally impact our whole life and set the foundation for how we go on to thrive as individuals, with one another, as a community and as a society," Kate said. "The findings published today present us with a huge opportunity and demonstrate there is real appetite from the public to bring this issue up all of our agendas. There is more we can all do — every member of society can play a key role, whether that is directly with a child or by investing in the adults around them — the parents, the carers, the early years workforce, and more."