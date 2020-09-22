Kate Middleton Just Wore the Fall 2020 Version of Princess Diana's Famous Pants
And yes, we found similar styles.
Hey, remember pants? After a summer full of shorts and dresses (and, of course, months of staying home) we've slowly been welcoming back this good ol' wardrobe staple. And, perhaps there's no one better to serve as a source of outfit inspiration than Kate Middleton, who wore slim-leg pink slacks on the first day of fall.
Kate looked cool and casual as she met up with a group of parents at London Park on Tuesday, hoping to hear more about the challenges they've faced throughout the pandemic. Instead of opting for her typical shifts and suits, she found a laid-back balance — and, once again, seemed to channel Princess Diana. Paired with white Superga sneakers and a white top, Kate's pink Marks & Spencer bottoms (which were actually a rewear) managed to really pop and instantly reminded us of a style that Diana wore back in the '80s.
While Diana's trousers actually included a playful gingham print, there's no denying that the two looks are similar, perfect for in-between weather. Perhaps Kate wanted to skip the summery vibes that Diana's pants give off and go with a darker mauve color instead, AKA one that seems better suited for fall. Either way, white wardrobe staples completed both outfits, turning them into something super sleek.