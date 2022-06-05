Kate Middleton's Latest Mom-Off-Duty Look Included an Essential Summer Classic

Taking a brief break from her royal duties this weekend, Kate Middleton was still on mom duty while preparing for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee ongoing celebrations — and in inimitable Kate style, she pulled out the perfect outfit for even the most laid-back occasion.

On Sunday, the Duchess of Cambridge shared a photo montage of herself and her three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and 4-year-old Prince Louis — in the kitchen at home, baking cupcakes together for the festivities. In the clip shared to Kate and Prince William's grid, Kate swapped out her coat dresses and heels for a relaxed, albeit rather chic, off-duty uniform that consisted of high-waisted mom jeans and an essential summer classic: a gingham-patterned top. Her pink shirt was tucked into the light-wash denim and featured a ruffled Peter Pan collar, as well as puff sleeves. She accessorized with her sapphire and diamond engagement ring, a matching pendant necklace, and a bouncy blowout.