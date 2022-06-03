Kate Middleton Dressed Like Human Sunshine in a Pastel Yellow Dress and Matching Fascinator

It's no secret Kate Middleton loves a good matching moment, and her latest ensemble just ushered in all the summer vibes. On Friday, the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at St. Paul's Cathedral alongside Prince William in honor of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee — and she was dressed like an actual ray of sunshine.

After a very eventful Trooping the Colour yesterday, the Duke and Duchess decided to leave their three children at home when attending Friday's thanksgiving service. Kate wore a pale yellow high-neck and long-sleeved Emilia Wickstead dress for the occasion, which featured criss-cross detailing on the front and a mid-calf length. She paired the bright piece with a matching asymmetrical fascinator and accessorized with pearl drop earrings (borrowed from her grandmother-in-law), tall tan heels, cream leather gloves, and a cream clutch.

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were also in attendance at the ceremony — which marked the first time the foursome had been together since Commonwealth Day in March 2020 — Queen Elizabeth was noticeably absent from the celebratory event.

"The Queen greatly enjoyed today's Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort," the palace shared in a statement following Thursday's Trooping the Colour. "Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow's National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend."