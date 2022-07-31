Kate Middleton Goes Nautical-Chic in Breton Stripes and Sailor Shorts

It's no secret that Kate Middleton loves a good sartorial theme — a green coat on St. Patrick's Day, all-blue in Belize — and this morning, it was all about dressing nautical chic.

At the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, the Duchess of Cambridge dressed for the high seas in a Breton-striped sweater in classic navy and white, which was paired with high-waisted white linen shorts adorned with sailor-inspired gold buttons. As for shoes, Kate went for comfort and wore white Superga sneakers. Her only other accessories were tiny gold hoops and her sapphire engagement ring.

Kate kept her glam natural and styled her hair in bouncy waves, before pulling her chestnut tresses back into a ponytail when it came time for the race. She also changed her outfit for the sailing excursion, looking like a true water racer in an official Great Britain Race wetsuit and gray baseball cap.

Getty

This isn't the first water race Kate has participated in. Back in 2019, the duchess competed against her husband Prince William for a chance to win the King's Cup trophy. Neither royals ended up taking home the prize, but Will did place higher than Kate, who finished last.