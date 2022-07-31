Kate Middleton Goes Nautical-Chic in Breton Stripes and Sailor Shorts

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 31, 2022
Kate Middleton Nautical Outfit
Photo: Getty

It's no secret that Kate Middleton loves a good sartorial theme — a green coat on St. Patrick's Day, all-blue in Belize — and this morning, it was all about dressing nautical chic.

At the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, the Duchess of Cambridge dressed for the high seas in a Breton-striped sweater in classic navy and white, which was paired with high-waisted white linen shorts adorned with sailor-inspired gold buttons. As for shoes, Kate went for comfort and wore white Superga sneakers. Her only other accessories were tiny gold hoops and her sapphire engagement ring.

Kate kept her glam natural and styled her hair in bouncy waves, before pulling her chestnut tresses back into a ponytail when it came time for the race. She also changed her outfit for the sailing excursion, looking like a true water racer in an official Great Britain Race wetsuit and gray baseball cap.

Kate Middleton Nautical Outfit
Getty

This isn't the first water race Kate has participated in. Back in 2019, the duchess competed against her husband Prince William for a chance to win the King's Cup trophy. Neither royals ended up taking home the prize, but Will did place higher than Kate, who finished last.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kate Middleton
A Look Back Kate Middleton's Style Through the Years
The 11 Best Exercise Dresses for Workouts or Lounging
The 11 Best Exercise Dresses for Workouts or Lounging
Kate Middleton
Ship Shape! Kate Middleton Goes For a Nautical Look on the Royal Tour
The Best Dressed Celebrity Brides of All Time
The Best Dressed Celebrity Brides of All Time
Duchess Camilla and Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee 2022
Kate Middleton Photographed Duchess Camilla for a Magazine Cover
Kate Middleton Smiling Blue Polka Dot Dress Prince William Sitting 2022 Wimbledon
Kate Middleton Rewore One of Her Signature Looks to Wimbledon
Celebrity Maternity Style
48 Times Celebs Gave Us Major Maternity Outfit Inspiration
Kendall Jenner Lead
Celebrities in Bikinis
Emily Ratajkowski
67 Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear on a Plane
Kate Middleton Pink Suit
Kate Middleton Was All Business in a Pink Suit
Bella Hadid Street Style Outfits
74 Bella Hadid Outfits We'll Probably Be Thinking About For the Next Five Years
Kate Middleton Windrush Day 2022
Kate Middleton Buys the Same Thing in Different Colors, Too
Kate Middleton Black Pants and White Suit Little Village's Hub Appearance
Kate Middleton's Black-and-White Suit Is a Masterclass in Professional Dressing
Kate Middleton Orange Coat Platinum Jubilee
Kate Middleton and Her Vibrant Orange Coat Are Manifesting Summer
Blake Lively
The 50 Best Fashion Tips of All Time
Kate Middleton Violet Suit and Prince William May 2022 Glasgow, Scotland
Kate Middleton's Violet Suit Is a Lesson in Monochromatic Spring Dressing