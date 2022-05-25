Kate Middleton Wore an Airy Mint Green Dress to a Rainy Garden Party

After a super-glamorous night on the town involving a red carpet and Tom Cruise, Kate Middleton is back to her regular schedule. Instead of Hollywood glitz, she's attending garden parties and giving royal fans another pastel-hued look. In the past few weeks, Kate has worn periwinkle and coral (one Emilia Wickstead coat dress in two different colors, in fact), but for today's Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, the Duchess of Cambridge chose mint green.

The breezy, tea-length dress featured long sleeves, a high neckline, puffy shoulders, and a row of tiny buttons all the way down the front before her skirt flared out in a classic A-line shape. Kate added a matching floral fascinator to the look, as well as drop earrings and coordinating suede pumps — and she proved she's a pro by walking on grass in those stilettos. She also carried a white umbrella as guards and guests enjoyed the festivities around her.

The Daily Mail reports that Kate actually wore the dress before, back in March 2019 to Prince Charles' investiture anniversary. Hello adds that Kate was in attendance to represent the queen. Buckingham Palace shared that her majesty would no longer be attending garden parties because of "mobility issues." Prince William, as well as Edward and Sophie, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, were also in attendance at today's party.