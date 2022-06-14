Kate Middleton Wore a Summer-Ready Version of Her Go-To Outfit

It feels like Kate Middleton has a coat dress for just about every occasion. Church service? It's her favorite look. Charity event? She's got a coat dress for that. And today, when the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William attended a service for the victims of the Grenfell Tower Fire, which happened five years ago, she chose to stick to the coat-dress silhouette, but lighten things up. Her soft, ivory dress (by Suzannah) had the same long, A-line shape as her favorite coat dresses, but was light and airy instead of strict and stiff, like some of Kate's looks have been in the past.

Kate completed her look with pointed Alessandra Rich two-tone pumps, a pair of Maria Black Cha Cha earrings, and a Natasha clutch in blush suede.

People reports that Kate and William attended the "multi-faith service," which took place at the now-abandoned tower. The ceremony included prayers, readings, and choir performances. At the end of the program, William and Kate laid wreaths and flowers to honor the victims of the tragedy. Similar services took place in 2018 and 2019, but were put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo by PETER NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Back in 2017, William and Prince Harry spoke to survivors, including the Gomes family. They escaped the fire from the 21st floor, but lost a child, who was delivered stillborn hours later.

"Talk about your loss, promise me," William told the family at the time.

Later, a family member told reporters, "The princes were amazing. They really knew what they were talking about. You could see that they meant what they were saying."