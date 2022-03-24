Kate Middleton Just Wore a Gown Inspired by One of Princess Diana's Go-To Dresses

Last night, Kate Middleton stepped out in a second glamorous look during her and Prince William's royal Caribbean tour, and in classic Kate fashion, she snuck in several subtle tributes with her outfit for a state dinner at King's House, the official residence of the Governor-General of Jamaica, Sir Patrick Allen.

For starters, her glittering Jenny Packham ballgown was swathed in a deep shade of emerald green, paying homage to the color of her host country Jamaica's flag. Meanwhile, her matching emerald and diamond jewelry was on loan from the Queen, and she wore a brooch featuring a portrait of the monarch pinned to her dress. A nod that wasn't so obvious was one made to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, who reached for a very similar gown time and time again during her time as a royal.

Like Diana's dark green taffeta gown designed by Graham Wren for Nettie Vogues, which she wore for her official engagement photos to Prince Charles and on at least two other occasions, Kate's dress featured a cinched waist and a tulle skirt. Though, instead of puff sleeves, Kate's version included a modern off-the-shoulder neckline.

Princess Diana Favorite Green Dress

Kate and Will's official visit to the Caribbean has been met with backlash from locals protesting the U.K.'s history of colonialism. Three countries that couple are visiting on their tour — Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Belize — all have Queen Elizabeth as head of state. Last year, Barbados broke ties with the Queen and voted in its first president, and Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness also revealed that his country intends to follow suit.

Kate Middleton Green Jenny Packham Gown Jamaica State Dinner