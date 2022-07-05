To commemorate her 75th birthday, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall decided to get to work. Instead of relaxing, she guest edited Country Life magazine's July 13 issue. And for the occasion, she enlisted none other than Kate Middleton to snap her photo for the cover of the magazine.

Clarence House shared the cover on Instagram, as well as a behind-the-scenes shot of what went into capturing the cover image. Though royal fans just saw Camilla in her finest during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration, her magazine cover is decidedly dressed-down. She has her signature white hair in the shot, as well as a soft blue cardigan and a long floral dress. She sat beside a basket of flowers with the magazine's title above her in gold letters and the announcement that Kate was the woman behind the lens below the image.

"Commissioned by The Duchess of Cornwall as guest editor, Her Royal Highness invited The Duchess of Cambridge to capture the cover image at her home in Wiltshire, Raymill," the caption read.

For anyone thinking that Kate got the job through knowing the right people, the magazine's editor shared that she was the consummate professional. Plus, Kate hasn't been shy about her love of photography, sharing her children's birthday portraits as well as family photos in addition to championing the "Hold Still" project, which highlights photography from people all over the U.K.

"The Duchess of Cambridge took her commission very seriously and was incredibly professional about the task at hand," Country Life's managing and features editor Paula Lester said of Camilla choosing to sit for Kate. "She phoned me to discuss our requirements for the cover and subsequently composed a range of beautifully shot images.

"We understand this is the first time a formal portrait of The Duchess of Cornwall has been taken by The Duchess of Cambridge for a magazine and we are honoured to have been chosen to be the first to publish this beautiful image," Lester continued. "The photographs are superb and we would be delighted to offer The Duchess of Cambridge another commission!"