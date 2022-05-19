Kate Middleton's Head-Turning Garden Party Dress Is Ushering in All the Summer Vibes

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the mid-week gathering alongside Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Queen Elizabeth's cousin Princess Alexandra. The outing marked Kate's first garden party since 2019, and she made a statement by sporting a cheery coral ensemble comprised of an Emilia Wickstead fit-and-flare knee-length blazer dress and matching suede heels. Never one to shy away from re-wearing an accessory, Kate finished her outfit with the same bright pink fascinator she wore for Trooping the Colour in 2017 and a white vintage beaded clutch. She wore her hair in an intricate low bun and kept her glam rosy and natural.