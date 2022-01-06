A Royal Photographer Shared a Never-Before-Seen Photo of Kate Middleton From Her College Days

Pre-royal wedding. Pre-Bond Girl cape gown. And just post-charity fashion show sheer dress, Kate Middleton wasn't the Duchess of Cambridge. She was just a college girl that happened to hang out with Prince William on the regular. And while pictures from those days are rare, royal photographer Arthur Edwards shared a new snapshot from the before times, letting royal watchers reminisce about how things started out. Edwards, The Sun's royal photographer, shared the photo just before Kate's 40th birthday, which falls on January 9.