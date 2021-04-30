Kate Middleton Reportedly Has Code Words to Encourage Her Kids to Behave in Public
Getting children (even royal ones) to behave isn't always easy.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all seem to be remarkably well-behaved in public — and it might be thanks to a set of code words that Kate Middleton reportedly uses to check their behavior.
According to The Sun, the Duchess of Cambridge asks her children to calm down when they act up by telling them, "Let's take a break," which signals to them to decompress with a puzzle or a book.
"She gets down to their level to talk to them but let's them be children," Dr. Rebecca Chicot, founder of Essential Parent and the author of the Calm and Happy Toddler, told the outlet. "She has a lovely balance of sensitivity and gentle boundaries. She doesn't expect them to behave like little adults and knows that children go through perfectly natural stages like tantrums."
Kate and Prince William recently shared a rare video of themselves with their children on the day of their 10-year wedding anniversary.
The video, filmed by Will Warr, shows the family outdoors at their home in Norfolk, laughing on the beach, running through fields, climbing trees, and roasting marshmallows.
"Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary," the Cambridges wrote on Instagram. "We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W&C."