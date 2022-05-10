Kate Middleton's Very Good Coat Dress Outfit Had a Sweet Tribute to Manchester

Kate Middleton doesn't shy away from sprikinling meaningful details into her outfits, whether it's a tiny homage to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, or showing solidarity with a cause, like when she wore blue to show her support for the crisis in Ukraine. Her latest outing wasn't any different. In keeping with her M.O., she added honeycomb and bee earrings to her Michael Kors coat dress, a sentimental nod to the victims and survivors of the Manchester Arena bombing back in 2017.

Today, Kate and Prince William attended the official opening of The Glade Of Light Memorial at Manchester Arena. Five years after the terrorist attack during an Ariana Grande concert, which killed 22 fans and injured hundreds more, the arena now has a memorial to remember those lost and affected. Kate wore a patterned coat dress with long sleeves, pocket details, and a flared, A-line silhouette. She added a top-handle bag to the outfit, too, but the jewelry seemed to be the main draw, especially when she brushed her hair back behind her ears to reveal the bee and honeycomb motifs.

Kate Middleton Manchester Memorial Michael Kors Coat Credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

According to People, "the worker bee has been one of the most well-known symbols of Manchester for over 150 years" and the symbol is even featured on the Manchester City Council's coat of arms. It's a reflection of "Mancunians" and their hard work ethic as well as how the city is a "hive of activity." At today's service, Kate left a bouquet of forget-me-nots, blue delphiniums, white lisianthus, white roses, and white stocks at the Glade of Light before she and William hosted a service at Manchester Cathedral with victims' family members and first responders that were called into action during the attack.