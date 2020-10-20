Kate Middleton Channeled Princess Diana In a Bright Red Coat
The duchess also donned her favorite floral face mask for an outing with Prince William.
Kate Middleton is continuing to win the fall outerwear game.
On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out with Prince William for an outing at the launch of the Hold Still photography campaign at Waterloo Station in London, wearing a stunning bright red coat. She also donned one of her favorite floral protective face masks, along with a pair of black cropped trousers and matching black pumps.
The red longline coat was reminiscent of a red coat Princess Diana once wore in Switzerland, arriving at Zurich airport for a family skiing vacation in 1994.
Tuesday's photography exhibition is a passion project for the duchess, who created the Hold Still project alongside the National Portrait Gallery to showcase life in the U.K. during the coronavirus crisis. After receiving more than 31,000 submissions, she and an expert panel of judges curated 100 photos to be showcased in an online exhibition in September, as well as a selection of images to be shown in cities around the U.K. in the coming months.
According to Hello! magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with Sami Massalami Mohammed Elmassalami Ayed, who was featured in one of the photographs. He told Hello! he had spoken with Kate on the phone when he found out his photo was chosen.
"The duchess called me a few weeks ago and we had such a lovely conversation. She told me how she wanted to build a snapshot of how Britain was coping in the pandemic, but to show all sides of what people have gone through and are still going through," he said. "The duchess came across as really caring and dedicated, I was so impressed she took the time to call me."