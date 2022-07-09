Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Signature Summer Colors to Wimbledon

This is the third time she's sported the vibrant shade in the stands.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 9, 2022
Kate Middleton Yellow Dress Wimbledon 2022
Photo: Getty

It wouldn't be summer without Wimbledon — or a Kate Middleton sighting in the stands. On Saturday, the Duchess of Cambridge made her second appearance at the 2022 tennis tournament, wearing a dress in one of her go-to colors for the women's singles finals.

Her canary yellow Roksanda midi dress, which she first wore during her royal tour of the Caribbean earlier this year, featured short sleeves, a bow at the bodice, and a billowing skirt. Kate styled the vibrant garment with citrine drop earrings, her sapphire engagement ring, and a pair of oversized, cat-eye sunglasses. Pinned to her dress was the green and purple ribbon that belongs to members of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Kate Middleton Yellow Dress Wimbledon 2022
Getty

She wore her long hair down in soft waves and her glam, consisting of a pink lip and a subtle smoky eye, was daytime appropriate.

This is the third time Kate has opted for bright yellow in the stands at Wimbledon over the past several years. Back in 2018, she stood out at the men's singles finals in a lemon, knee-length dress with flutter sleeves, and two years prior, she coordinated with the tennis balls on the court while wearing yet another yellow Roskanda dress to the women's semi-finals.

And now three makes a trend.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kate Middleton Smiling Blue Polka Dot Dress Prince William Sitting 2022 Wimbledon
Kate Middleton Rewore One of Her Signature Looks to Wimbledon
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Left Self-Quarantine to Attend Wimbledon in the Perfect Summer Dress
Kate Middleton
A Look Back Kate Middleton's Style Through the Years
Serena Williams and Kate Middleton - LEAD
Kate Middleton Hits Snapchat: Watch Her Pose for Serena Williams at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton Military Uniform
Behold, Kate Middleton in a Military Uniform in Never-Before-Seen Photos on Instagram
Kate Middleton Windrush Day 2022
Kate Middleton Buys the Same Thing in Different Colors, Too
Kate Middleton Workwear Outfit Royal Duty
Kate Middleton Stepped Out for Royal Duty in Her Signature Outfit Formula
Kate Middleton Orange Coat Platinum Jubilee
Kate Middleton and Her Vibrant Orange Coat Are Manifesting Summer
Kate Middleton’s Floral Tory Burch Dress Is Sold Out, but Amazon Has Plenty of Under-$45 Lookalikes
Kate Middleton's Floral Tory Burch Dress Is Sold Out, but Amazon Has Plenty of Under-$45 Lookalikes
Kate Middleton Tory Burch Dress Belize
Kate Middleton's Latest Outfit Skipped Spring and Went Straight to Summer
Best Slips
The Best Shapewear Dresses to 'Slip' Into for Any Occasion  
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend Church on Christmas Day on December 25, 2016 in Bucklebury, Berkshire.
Princess Charlotte Braves the Cold (and the World) in Colored Tights
Kate Middleton Green Jenny Packham Gown Jamaica State Dinner
Kate Middleton Just Wore a Gown Inspired by One of Princess Diana's Go-To Dresses
Kate Upton Shared Her Favorite Amazon Dresses for Spring — and They’re All $35 and Under
Kate Upton Shared the Under-$35 Amazon Dresses She's Adding to Her Cart This Spring
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Was Wimbledon's Chicest Spectator in a Belted Baby Pink Dress
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Broke Out Her Wimbledon Wardrobe for a Very Special Occasion