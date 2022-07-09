Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Signature Summer Colors to Wimbledon

It wouldn't be summer without Wimbledon — or a Kate Middleton sighting in the stands. On Saturday, the Duchess of Cambridge made her second appearance at the 2022 tennis tournament, wearing a dress in one of her go-to colors for the women's singles finals.

Her canary yellow Roksanda midi dress, which she first wore during her royal tour of the Caribbean earlier this year, featured short sleeves, a bow at the bodice, and a billowing skirt. Kate styled the vibrant garment with citrine drop earrings, her sapphire engagement ring, and a pair of oversized, cat-eye sunglasses. Pinned to her dress was the green and purple ribbon that belongs to members of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Getty

She wore her long hair down in soft waves and her glam, consisting of a pink lip and a subtle smoky eye, was daytime appropriate.

This is the third time Kate has opted for bright yellow in the stands at Wimbledon over the past several years. Back in 2018, she stood out at the men's singles finals in a lemon, knee-length dress with flutter sleeves, and two years prior, she coordinated with the tennis balls on the court while wearing yet another yellow Roskanda dress to the women's semi-finals.

And now three makes a trend.