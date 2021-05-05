Kate Middleton Marked an Important Occasion in a Zara Blazer
The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated International Day of the Midwife in style.
Kate Middleton, Duchess of bargain shopping (and Cambridge), recently honored International Day of the Midwife by doing an interview with midwife and Midwife-led Community Transformation (MILCOT) founder Harriet Nayiga for the Nursing Times.
The Duchess of Cambridge showcased her typical polished style during the virtual interview, wearing a cobalt blue double-breasted Zara blazer ($90; </a><a rel=″noopener″ href=″https://www.zara.com/us/en/tailored-double-breasted-blazer-p08858293.html″ target=″_blank″ class=″onecms-affiliate-link″>zara.com) paired with a black top and matching trousers. Middleton wore her hair in a half-up twist, the remaining locks falling down her back in loose curls.
The interview, which is included in a special issue of the Nursing Times that bears cover art chosen by Middleton herself, marks the end of a three-year global campaign called Nursing Now, the intention of which was to provide a larger platform for and awareness to nursing.
This is hardly the first time the duchess has opted for Zara over designer wares. Middleton is particularly fond of the brand's blazers — she's kept a structured red piece for nearly a decade, wearing it first in 2012 and again last fall.