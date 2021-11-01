Kate Middleton Matched Her Wrap Dress to Her Engagement Ring
Ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland, the royals are in Glasgow and both Kate Middleton and Prince William wore blue for the occasion. Not only did Kate coordinate with her husband, but her blue dress was also the perfect way to echo the color of her famous engagement ring.
Earlier in the day, the Cambridges grilled veggie dogs and scattered wildflower seeds via "bombs," but they traded their outdoor gear for more formal attire as they joined Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles to host a reception for members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative and the winners and finalists of the Earthshot Prize Awards.
Kate accessorized her midi-length blue Eponine wrap dress with a poppy pin (William's lapel bore one as well) to honor veterans ahead of Remembrance Sunday, which is on November 14. Kate's dress also featured bracelet-length sleeves, button details at the waist, and strong, square shoulders.
It's a departure from her more flowing, relaxed silhouettes. Even when she's wearing coats, Kate opts for softer shoulders. Blue suede pumps and a matching clutch completed tonight's look, along with spotlight-stealing diamond earrings and an intricate updo.
Camilla, who also attended the event, followed in Kate and William's outfit-recycling footsteps and made sure that her outfit had a bit of upcycling, with its buttons having been repurposed from a previous ensemble.
After doctors suggested that Queen Elizabeth take two weeks off to rest, she'll address the assembled delegates via a recorded message. After the quick break, however, she's expected to be back to business as usual and plans to make an appearance at the National Service of Remembrance in the upcoming weeks and, until then, attend to her duties from Windsor Castle.