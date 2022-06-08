Kate Middleton's Black-and-White Suit Is a Masterclass in Professional Dressing
Leave it to Kate Middleton to make business-ready professional dressing look sophisticated and effortlessly stylish. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge visited Little Village's hub in Brent, part of one of the largest baby bank networks in London.
For the philanthropic occasion, Kate wore black straight-leg trousers with an ivory, lapel-less suit jacket and a white undershirt. She accessorized with a matching woven clutch handbag, black suede pointy-toed pumps, and dainty drop earrings. The duchess ditched her signature bouncy curls for a fresh blowout styled in a deep side part.
During her visit, Kate met with staff, volunteers, and families supported by the foundation, which works to provide supplies and resources to families with small children, a cause close to the royal's heart. Last year, the duchess founded the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, an organization focused on early development of young children and providing them with assets to ensure future success.
Of course, Middleton has three young children of her own. In fact, while it was the queen's weekend, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte arguably stole the show during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Charlotte provided some sass at the Trooping the Colour parade by correcting her younger brother Louis, who launched a series of viral memes thanks to his hilarious reactions during the family's balcony appearance.