Kate Middleton Wore the Perfect Dress for a Long-Haul Flight
Time and time again, Kate Middleton has proved to have the perfect outfit for every occasion, even when it comes to dressing for the airport. This week, the Duchess of Cambridge upgraded her travel uniform while photographed outside Heathrow airport with Prince William and her three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Kate helped unload the family's luggage from the car wearing a chic blue patterned maxi shirtdress in a breezy fabric from the British brand Me + Em. She added a matching mask and swapped out her usual stilettos for a pair of comfy Superga sneakers. And while the Cambridges' final destination was unknown, Kate carried a straw bag, indicating somewhere warm (and possibly with a beach).
The entire family made a coordinated appearance curbside, with William dressed in navy blue chinos and a sweater in a lighter shade with a button-down underneath. George matched his dad in navy shorts and a blue polo, while Louis opted for a blue gingham shirt. Charlotte, for her part, wore a gray dress, but tied in with the rest of the family with her blue backpack.
The royals' trip arrived just days after William announced that he and Kate would be traveling to the United States next year. Following the first-ever Earthshot Prize award ceremony, the Duke of Cambridge revealed that the second annual event will take place across the pond. "This is just the start," he told People. "I'm thrilled that in 2022, The Earthshot Prize will be heading to the United States, where we will continue to spread this vital message of urgency, optimism and action."
Will and Kate last made a Stateside visit back in 2014 with a trip to New York.