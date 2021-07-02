Kate Middleton Made a Case for Polka Dots at Wimbledon
The Duchess of Cambridge observed a tennis match in a coordinated navy and white outfit.
Kate Middleton just wore the most perfect returning-to-work outfit, and you better believe I'm taking notes. On Friday, the Duchess of Cambridge attended Day Five of the Tennis Championships at Wimbledon wearing an incredibly preppy-chic, all blue-and-white look.
The duchess wore a navy blue blazer over a simple white tee that was tucked into a blue-and-white polka dot, pleated midiskirt. She paired the look with white pointy-toe pumps and accessorized with a matching blue-and-white mask, a white mini handbag, gold pearl hoops, and gold layered necklaces.
Middleton took in the match with Sally Bolton, chief executive of AELTC and committee member and former tennis player Tim Henman at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Once sitting down, the duchess removed her mask to reveal her smile and share a few laughs with the fellow attendees.
Prior to the matches, Kate helped out with making food in the kitchen to highlight the All England Lawn Tennis Club and the work they had done during Covid — which included distributing 200 meals every day to those in need, according to People.
Kate's day out comes after her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry unveiled the statue of their beloved late mother Princess Diana of Wales yesterday, on what would have been her 60th birthday.