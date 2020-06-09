Kate Middleton Made a Virtual Appearance For an Important Cause
But the royals might be back to in-person engagements soon.
Kate Middleton has continued to take on important royal engagements during lockdown from the Cambridges' Norfolk home.
Last week, she participated in a virtual tour of Clouds House, an addiction treatment center in Wiltshire, England run by one of her charities, Action on Addiction. Kensington Palace shared a video on Monday of the Duchess of Cambridge dressed in a red shirt, meeting virtually with Action on Addiction’s CEO Graham Beech and being shown around the newly refurbished center.
"When things get back to normal, I'd love to come and say hello to the team and everyone down there as well," she said.
The duchess also dropped in on a group chat with clients staying at the center, and spoke with people who are accessing the center's online care service.
"It's a lifeline to so many people and it's great that they're able to continue the support, whether remotely or those receiving treatment at the center now during lockdown, and finding life-changing support," she said. "Well done!"
As lockdown measures have slightly eased in the U.K., Vanity Fair reports that Kate and Prince William's aides have been working to plan future in-person engagements, with social distancing measures in place.
Since the start of social isolation measures in the U.K., the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been participating in engagements via video conference. Prince William has also been volunteering to help a crisis text line during quarantine. Last week, Heads Together, the charity the Cambridges founded with Prince Harry, shared a message of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
"Heads Together stands with the black community. Today and every day," read a statement on the organization's Instagram. "This is a reminder to all that your mental health matters, and our charity partners are there for you if you need support."