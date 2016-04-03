Kate Middleton Will Host a Glamorous Charity Gala

With the Queen's 90th birthday fast approaching, it seems the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are stepping up when it comes to their royal duties. Fresh off their mid-April tour to India and Nepal, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton will host an exclusive charity ball at Houghton Hall (the home of the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley) to raise money for the East Anglia Children's Hospice. Middleton is no stranger to the charity that works to help children, from ill babies to 18-year-olds, with end-of-life care; she first became a patron to the cause in 2012.
According to the Daily Mail, tickets to the June 22 benefit start at 6,000 pounds, while those who donate 10,000 pounds or more will have the privilege of staying the night at Houghton. The publication also reported that there will be a champagne reception, a live jazz band, and bites from popular chefs like Tom Kerridge at the gala. If it's anything like the lavish royal events we've seen in the past, this evening is sure to give us something to talk about.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit #India and #Bhutan this spring between the 10th - 16th April. "The Duke and Duchess are very much looking forward to their tours of India and Bhutan. Their visit to India will be an introduction to a country that they plan to build an enduring relationship with. They will pay tribute to India's proud history, but also are keen to understand the hopes and aspirations of young Indian people and the major role they will play in shaping the 21st century. Their visit to Bhutan will allow them to continue a relationship between two Royal Families by meeting The King and Queen. The Duke and Duchess have heard many wonderful things about the country and are grateful to have this opportunity to get to know the Bhutanese people. This tour, coming shortly before The Queen's 90th birthday, will also allow The Duke and Duchess to pay tribute to Her Majesty's huge contribution to diplomacy in Britain and the Commonwealth." Image © Press Association