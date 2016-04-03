Kate Middleton Will Host a Glamorous Charity Gala

With the Queen's 90th birthday fast approaching, it seems the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are stepping up when it comes to their royal duties. Fresh off their mid-April tour to India and Nepal, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton will host an exclusive charity ball at Houghton Hall (the home of the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley) to raise money for the East Anglia Children's Hospice. Middleton is no stranger to the charity that works to help children, from ill babies to 18-year-olds, with end-of-life care; she first became a patron to the cause in 2012.

According to the Daily Mail, tickets to the June 22 benefit start at 6,000 pounds, while those who donate 10,000 pounds or more will have the privilege of staying the night at Houghton. The publication also reported that there will be a champagne reception, a live jazz band, and bites from popular chefs like Tom Kerridge at the gala. If it's anything like the lavish royal events we've seen in the past, this evening is sure to give us something to talk about.

