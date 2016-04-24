See Kate Middleton Sport a Headband to Support London Marathon Charity Campaign

Fresh off their Royal Tour, which include stops in India and Bhutan, Kate Middleton and Prince William took time to goof around while filming a video around Kensington Palace this week—all in the name of charity, of course. The dynamic duo enlisted the help of Prince Harry to promote The Heads Together campaign, which will be next year's London Marathon Charity of the Year and among other things, works to remove the stigma surrounding mental health issues. The video was released surrounding today's London Marathon to provide awareness for next year.

The trio appeared to have a blast meeting with marathon runners while filming the short. When taking a photo wearing Heads Together blue sweatbands, they had a hard time remaining serious. It's sweet to see how they banded together to support the cause (Middleton is a patron of charity Place 2 Be, which will be working with Heads Together). We can't see what other projects this royal threesome has in the works.

