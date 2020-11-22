Kate Middleton and Prince William's Latest Zoom Call Revealed the Sweetest Design Detail
The couple hosted a virtual chat with new fathers and their babies.
With the second lockdown in the U.K. officially underway, Kate Middleton and Prince William are keeping up with their royal appearances over video chat. And while being separated by a computer screen may not seem as personal as a traditional face-to-face meeting, one silver lining is access into the royals' homes, and the Cambridge family's WFH set-up includes the sweetest design detail.
On Saturday, Kate and Will hosted a virtual chat with new dads from Future Men — a charity that provides guidance to men of all ages and their partners while addressing stereotypes of masculinity — and in the background of the call were cute family photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on display in Kensington Palace's living room.
Many of the framed snapshots were taken by the duchess herself — including George's sixth birthday portrait. There was also a picture of Kate and her youngest son at the Chelsea Flower Show last year, as well as one of George and Charlotte in their school uniforms.
During the video appearance, Kate stunned in a silk printed blouse by Michael Kors and wore her hair in loose waves, while William kept it casual in a maroon sweater with a white button-down underneath. Posting a recording of one of their conversations with the fathers and their babies on Instagram, the Palace revealed, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met beneficiaries of Future Men’s Fathers Programmes, which help fathers develop their confidence as parents at every stage of their child’s development."
The caption continued, "During lockdown they have kept in touch via virtual one to one drop-in sessions, sharing tips on how to deal with pressure, speak openly about their feelings, and continue to provide the best care for their children during challenging times."