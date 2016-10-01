Kate Middleton Is Perfectly Polished in Black and White Separates on Last Day of Canada Tour

It's the last day of the royal family's tour of Canada, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge came dressed to impress. We're sad to see the visit come to a close, but we can certainly appreciate Kate Middleton's chic ensemble as she and Prince William made one last stop in Victoria, British Columbia.

For their last day in Canada, the Duke and Duchess visited the Cridge Centre for the Family, a charitable organization that provides a wide variety of family services, including housing for those in need. Middleton looked simply stunning as she greeted Centre residents and fans, wearing a chic white blazer with plain black pants, both from Zara, and a pair of gray plaid loafers by J.Crew. The Duchess had her hair pulled back into a low ponytail, showing off her lovely pearl earrings. Prince William looked polished as well, sporting a navy suit and white dress shirt over casual black shoes—take a minute soak in these last stunning looks before the royals head back home.

The couple's two children didn't make an appearance, but after such a long week, we don't blame the little ones for needing a day off. All in all, it's been a wonderful week-long trip for the royal family, and we can't wait for the next royal tour.

The Duke and Duchess were delighted to have the opportunity to introduce Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the people of Canada. It was wonderful for George and Charlotte to get to play with children from Canadian military families. Thank you to the Military Family Resource Centre and the team at Government House, Victoria. We hope everyone enjoys the photos! #RoyalVisitCanada A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 29, 2016 at 11:59am PDT

The Duke and Duchess sample the signature dishes of some of British Columbia's top chefs at the #TasteofBC Festival held at Mission Hill in Kelowna #RoyalVisitCanada 🇨🇦 Image © PA A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 27, 2016 at 7:16pm PDT

The Duke and Duchess walk through the stunning Great Bear Rainforest in Bella Bella, which now forms part of the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy #RoyalVisitCanada 🇨🇦 Image © PA A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 26, 2016 at 4:23pm PDT

