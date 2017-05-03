Shop Kate Middleton's Beloved Boot Style for (Much, Much) Less

Samir Hussein/ WireImage
Isabel Jones
May 03, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

When it comes to timeless style, Duchess Kate Middleton always leads the pack.

Proving her sartorial skill once more, the duchess visited Farms for City Children in Arlingham, Gloucester, on Wednesday in a tan coat, brown moto leggings, and her trusty brown leather boots. She also stepped out in King’s Lynn, England last December for a meeting with local cub scouts, looking prim yet casual in an Iris and Ink heather gray turtleneck sweater, olive green skinny jeans, and a set of her go-to Penelope Chilvers riding boots—which she also sported on her and Prince William’s trip to India last April.

Pacific Coast News

We’ve been lusting after the duchess’s tasseled leather boots for quite some time, but the nearly $600 price tag has kept their purchase a wish unfulfilled.

This just in: You don’t need to be a princess to cop Middleton’s signature flair. After conducting thorough research on this important matter, we’ve discovered several pairs of affordable look-alikes that will help you channel your outer Duchess of Cambridge.

VIDEO: Prince William Reveals How He Proposed to Kate Middleton

 

Shop our top picks below (all of which look incredible paired with a tiara, we’re sure).

1 of 7 Courtesy

Anilla Over-the-Knee Boot

Nine West $229 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Lydia Over-the-Knee Boot

Dr. Scholls $100 (Originally $195) SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Jordan Strayppy Knee High Boot

Frye $350 (Originally $498) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Pava Riding Boot

Franco Sarto $76 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7

Marsalis Tassel Leather Knee-High Riding Boots

Ralph Lauren $135 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7

Hailee Riding Boots

Guess $62 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7

Wide Calf Leather Riding Boots - Audrey

Marc Fisher $80 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!