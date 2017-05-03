Shop Kate Middleton's Beloved Boot Style for (Much, Much) Less

When it comes to timeless style, Duchess Kate Middleton always leads the pack.

Proving her sartorial skill once more, the duchess visited Farms for City Children in Arlingham, Gloucester, on Wednesday in a tan coat, brown moto leggings, and her trusty brown leather boots. She also stepped out in King’s Lynn, England last December for a meeting with local cub scouts, looking prim yet casual in an Iris and Ink heather gray turtleneck sweater, olive green skinny jeans, and a set of her go-to Penelope Chilvers riding boots—which she also sported on her and Prince William’s trip to India last April.

Pacific Coast News

We’ve been lusting after the duchess’s tasseled leather boots for quite some time, but the nearly $600 price tag has kept their purchase a wish unfulfilled.

This just in: You don’t need to be a princess to cop Middleton’s signature flair. After conducting thorough research on this important matter, we’ve discovered several pairs of affordable look-alikes that will help you channel your outer Duchess of Cambridge.

Shop our top picks below (all of which look incredible paired with a tiara, we’re sure).