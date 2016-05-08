Kate Middleton Will Soon Have a New Royal Role: The Patron of Wimbledon

Everyone knows Kate Middleton's got a sporty side—remember that time she played tennis with schoolchildren in leggings? Now, Queen Elizabeth will pass on the title of patron of Wimbledon to her granddaughter-in-law after 64 years in the role, the International Business Times reports.

It comes as no surprise since Middleton makes regular appearances in the royal box at the sporting event each year with Prince William. And it doesn't seem to just be a spectator sport for the couple; People recently reported they are spending an estimated $100,000 to renovate the tennis court at their country home, Anmer Hall. While no official announcement has been made about the role, rumor has it that there will be a public passing-down of sorts at the 2016 Wimbledon matches this summer.