Meet the Family, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Edition

Imagine meeting your boyfriend's sister-in-law for the first time. Only she just so happens to be an actual princess.

Such was the case this weekend, when Prince Harry finally introduced his girlfriend, Suits actress Meghan Markle, to Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.

Getty (2)

How did the encounter go? Royally, it seems. Markle, who had met Prince William a couple of months ago, was a big hit with Middleton. Per a report in The Sun, Markle gifted Kate, who turned 35 last week, a lovely "dream diary" as a birthday present. Markle also had an audience with baby Princess Charlotte, which went as adorably as would be expected.

VIDEO: 10 Times Kate Middleton Was Too Perfect for Words

The Prince and Markle have been publicly dating since October, after months of keeping their relationship a secret. (They met in Toronto, where Markle films Suits, in May of 2016.)

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Have the Same Favorite Coat Designer

Kate and Harry "are very close and [Harry] really values her opinion on girlfriends," The Sun reported. So now that the Duchess has given her royal stamp of approval, it's safe to say this relationship has gotten serious.