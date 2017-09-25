Kate Middleton Has the Best High-Heel Hack for All-Day Comfort

Kate Middleton's style is notoriously chic. From her perfectly polished skirts to her wild hats, she's got the royal look down pat.

The latest thing we're paying attention to? How she manages to wear her sky-high heels all day long while looking completely unbothered. As it turns out, she's got a little trick to make the stiletto-induced pain much more bearable.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Vanity Fair reports that Middleton is a big fan of leather sole inserts, which help add support to shoes to make them more comfortable. The source told the magazine that the royal is able to stay comfy even in the highest stilettos because of Alice Bow inserts specifically.

“Kate has ordered a couple of packets, she thinks they are great,” the source said of the inserts, which are made in Britain from Italian leather.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

We'll be taking a cue from the Duchess of Cambridge the next time we slip on our stilettos.