Kate Middleton Wore the Perfect Floral Dress to Garden at a Children's Hospice
But that didn't stop her from getting messy in the dirt.
As the royal family is resuming in-person engagements, Kate Middleton made her second public appearance since the coronavirus pandemic.
In honor of Children's Hospice Week, the Duchess of Cambridge joined families from East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) to plant a garden at The Nook in Norwich, one of the charity's three locations. Dressed for the occasion, Kate wore a floral midi dress from the sustainable label Faithfull The Brand ($189, net-a-porter.com). Featuring puff sleeves and a pastel palette, it's the perfect summer staple.
She accessorized with woven wedges, a pair of gold earrings, and her sapphire engagement ring.
Despite her proper appearance, Kate wasn't afraid to get messy while potting her own flowers (geraniums, hydrangeas) and herbs (lavender, bay, rosemary) that she sourced during her trip to Fakenham Garden Centre last week. "She didn’t need the gardening gloves we offered her," EACH's director of care, Tracy Rennie, said per ITV, adding that the royal "even plunged her hands into the earth with that massive engagement ring on!"
During her visit, Kate potted a sunflower in memory of nine-year-old Fraser Delf, who passed away this year at EACH, and revealed that her children — George, Charlotte, and Louis — have planted their own greenery at home. "The children are really enjoying growing their sunflowers. Louis's is winning so George is a little grumpy about that!" she shared.
Looks like Louis has inherited his mom's green thumb.