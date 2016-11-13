Kate Middleton Dons the Perfect Black DVF Coat for Remembrance Sunday Ceremony

Kate Middleton nails the look for the occasion once again. The Duchess of Cambridge traded her usual bold hues for a somber all-black outfit in honor of Remembrance Sunday, and she looked completely sophisticated in her structured coat and matching hat.

The Remembrance Day ceremony honors the nation's fallen soldiers, and the royal family was clad all in black to show their respect. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a double-breasted Diane von Furstenberg coat with a thick collar, and she had three red poppies pinned to her chest. (The poppies are worn in remembrance of fallen service men and women killed in conflict.) She wore a matching black hat for the somber occasion, and her hair was pulled into an off-center updo. Middleton wore a light smoky eye and neutral lip as she paid her respects during the ceremony.

Queen Elizabeth led the Sunday morning ceremony wearing a calf-length black coat and matching hat. She had a few poppies decorating her jacket and several pieces of pearl jewelry on as she conducted the ceremony.

The Queen @theroyalfamily leads the nation in remembrance at the Cenotaph Service on #RemembranceSunday. #RememberThem ©Press Association A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 13, 2016 at 5:23am PST

The Duke of Cambridge and his brother Prince Harry were both present at the event, as well. Prince William wore a navy blue coat, while his younger brother wore traditional red-and-black attire. Both the men laid out wreaths to honor their country's fallen soldiers.

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry honour the fallen at the #RemembranceSunday service at the Cenotaph today. A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 13, 2016 at 5:24am PST

