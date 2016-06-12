Kate Middleton Is Pretty in Periwinkle for the Queen's Birthday Street Party    

The royal family certainly knows how to throw a birthday party!

For the third consecutive day of celebrations in honor of Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday, the royals kept the festivities outdoors with a jubilant street party, setting the scene on the road leading from Buckingham Palace. Kate Middleton, in a pretty periwinkle Roksanda Ilincic dress, along with Prince William and Prince Harry, followed the Queen and Prince Philip in the cavalcade, all riding in open-top cars and waving to the 10,000 guests who lined the streets for the event. The Queen rightly stole the show in an eye-popping fuschia pink blazer and matching hat.

Just yesterday was London's grand Trooping of the Colour parade in honor of the Queen, who turned 90 in April, and on Friday evening the royal family gathered at St. Paul's Cathedral for a Thanksgiving service. According to People, while thanking everyone for their kindness and birthday wishes today, the Queen poked fun of the year of festivities, joking, "How I will feel if people are still singing 'Happy Birthday' to me in December, remains to be seen!"

Getty

While the rain tried to put a damper on the event, the celebrations did not cease. The Mall transformed into a massive picnic lunch where guests paying $215 a pop were treated to food and libations handed out in lovely wicker baskets. The Patron's Lunch Hamper showcased the best of British fare, such as smoked salmon mousse and Picadilli pork pies. Ponchos were also liberally distributed.

Getty

Prince William was called on to make a speech, in which he lauded his grandmother for her "sharp wit and famous sense of humor," People reported, as well as her "commitment to the more than 600 charities to which she lends her name and support." The prince wrapped up his kind words with a personal expression of gratitude, saying, "Granny, thank you for everything you have done for your family. We could not wish you a happier birthday."