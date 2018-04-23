36 Times We Wanted to Be Kate Middleton

Apr 23, 2018

The royally gorgeous Duchess of Cambridge has officially welcomed her third child with Prince William, a baby boy, and considering she's one of the most beloved women in the world (both by the adoring public and her precious little family), we'd say Middleton has plenty to celebrate.

The last year was certainly a momentous one for the duchess: Middleton announced her pregnancy, sent her son Prince George off to school for the first time, and came one step closer to having a new sister-in-law, as Prince Harry announced his engagement to Meghan Markle.

VIDEO: Prince William Reveals How He Proposed to Kate Middleton

2017 was a year full of adorable family moments, and it was also a year chock full of unforgettable outfits. From tiaras and ball gowns to fashion-forward maternity looks, it seems that the Duchess's style just keeps getting better with age.

Scroll down to take a look at all of her amazing fashion moments, mommy moments, couple moments, and more that made us all want to be Kate Middleton.

November 2010

November 2010

Prince William and Kate Middleton officially announced their engagement at St James's Palace on November 16, 2010 in London, England. Pretty obvious why we'd want to be her in this situation (and every single one since—she's a royal, after all).

April 2011

April 2011

Middleton and the Prince officially said their "I Do's" on April 29, 2011. Every girl across the world was heartbroken that Wills was officially no longer single, but totally obsessed Middleton's gorgeous Alexander McQueen gown (that will down in history, no doubt), and beautiful smile. If the Prince had to get hitched, at least it was to this perfect human. 

May 2011

May 2011

The Prince and Duchess welcomed President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama into their home at Kensington Palace, London. Dinner with the royals, and the Obamas, how do we get an invite to their next meet up? We want in!

June 2011

June 2011

At one of her first public appearances as the Duchess of Cambridge, Middleton wore a gorgeous Jenny Packham gown (and has worn it on occasion since), to the 10th Annual Absolute Return for Kids (ARK) Gala Dinner on behalf of the Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry in London. There's definitely something about that newlywed glow!

July 2011

July 2011

Middleton traveled all the way to Los Angeles to attend the BAFTA Brits to Watch event held at the Belasco Theatre, looking stunning in a lilac Alexander McQueen gown. Goals, all around.   

July 2013

July 2013

In their first official photo as a family (taken by Kate's dad, Michael Middleton), they posed informally in the garden of the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, with baby George napping in his mother's arms. 

October 2013

October 2013 

The new mom carried her son Prince George of Cambridge after his christening at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace in London. They even match!

January 2015

January 2015

The pregnant Duchess visited the Kensington Leisure Centre on its opening day in London, England. 

May 2015

May 2015

Princess Charlotte made her official debut on the day of her birth, wrapped in a white blanket and held by her mother, who looked absolutely glowing in a sweet yellow frock. Not pictured: Prince George in an outfit matching his dad's. 

June 2015

June 2015

At dad Prince William's polo match at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, England, Prince George had a blast playing and dancing with his mom on the sidelines. The adorable moment obviously went viral, showing the world what a down to Earth mom Kate truly is—we'd say rolling around and dancing on a grassy hill is about as down to Earth as it gets. 

July 2015

July 2015

The family gathered for Princess Charlotte's christening, where she wore the same gown her older brother, Prince George, wore at his own christening. And of course, Kate looked lovely in white. Can you say, perfect family?

July 2015

July 2015

Kate and Wills's super-romantic date at Wimbledon had us singing, "someday my prince will come." Just look at how they look at each other! True love. 

October 2015

October 2015

Though long sleeves and a just-below-the-knee hemline don't scream "risque," for a royal, those lace illusion sleeves and neckline are definitely out there. But of course, Middleton pulls off the eggplant Dolce & Gabbana frock effortlessly, and perfectly. Also, please note the way Prince William holds an umbrella for his lovely wife. Chivalry isn't dead!! Or at least it's still alive and well in the royal family 

October 2015

October 2015

At the premiere of Spectre, Middleton looked like a Bond Girl herself, but only the type that slinks through the casino room, and gives the nod to Bond to pull the trigger. Simple, subtle, and classy. 

December 2015

December 2015

Middleton once again donned an Alexander McQueen dress to visit the Anna Freud Center in North London, a mental health charity for families and children that the Duchess has supported throughout her time as a royal.  

February 2016

February 2016

We only wish we could look as glamorous as the Duchess does in a black coat, leggings, and worn-in running shoes. Plus, you can always count us in for a Lululemon shopping spree, so we'd obviously be BFFs with the gorgeous royal. 

March 2016

March 2016

During a family photoshoot while on a ski trip in the French Alps, Middleton playfully threw a handful of snow at her husband, while looking totally chic in a white and red ski outfit. Look at those smiles! So much happiness captured in one photo. #Goals. 

April 2016

April 2016

Middleton couldn't get enough of the adorable animals while on a Royal tour of India with Prince William, squatting to feed a rhinoceros while wearing a pink printed Topshop dress. Of the many reasons we want to be Kate Middleton in this photo, we can't decide the deciding factor: the adorable dress or the adorable baby rhino.

April 2016

April 2016

Middleton and her hubby could actually be mistaken for average citizens in this photo, posing casually and comfortably in their hiking gear, ready to trek up a mountain to Paro Taktsang, the Tiger's Nest monastery in Paro, Bhutan.

April 2016

April 2016

The couple remembered Princess Diana by posing on the same bench in front of the Taj Mahal where Prince William's mother was photographed 24 years earlier.

April 2016

April 2016

The duo joined Prince Harry, with all three donning sweatbands to promote The Heads Together campaign, which will be next year's London Marathon Charity of the Year and among other things, works to remove the stigma surrounding mental health issues, officially making Kate the coolest in-law ever. 

June 2016

June 2016

To celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday, the Duchess donned a light blue Catherine Walker cream-embroidered coat dress and Jane Taylor fascinator studded with corsages. Picture perfect. 

June 2016

June 2016

Middleton held her daughter, Princess Charlotte, at her Buckingham Palace balcony debut during the annual Trooping the Colour event. The tiny princess waved and squinted as she looked up at the sky to see the Royal Air Force's flypast. Too cute!

July 2016

July 2016

Prince's George's mom and dad accompanied him to his first-ever royal engagement at the Royal International Air Tattoo in Gloucestershire, England. The Duchess sat next to her son, who was wearing sound-blocking headphones, as he marveled at all the aircrafts at the show.

July 2016

July 2016

The Duke and Duchess attended an America's Cup event in Portsmouth, England, looking perfectly put together in matching polos. Middleton styled her shirt with black jeans and tan wedges, while Prince William opted for jeans and red sneakers, giving us the living, breathing definitely of #couplegoals.

July 2016

July 2016

Middleton went a bit daring for her appearance Art Fund Museum of the Year 2016 award dinner at the Natural History Museum London, donning a trendy, off-the-shoulder gown in a cream hue. She looked gorgeous of course, with her hair down and nude heels peeking out from under the ankle-lengthed gown. 

July 2016

July 2016

Middleton made her Snapchat debut on none other than tennis star Serena Williams's feed. 

September 2016

September 2016

Middleton went casual during a trip a visit to the Eden Project, in Cornwall, U.K., donning printed Gap trousers, a pair of nude L.K. Bennett wedges, a fitted navy Smythe blazer, and a white crewneck top. Yes, you read that correctly, the Duchess is wearing Gap. 

October 2016

October 2016

Taking a ride on the London Eye is pretty fun in itself, but doing so with Prince Harry and Prince William? Count us in, please!

September 2016

September 2016

The Duchess poured herself a pint of cider at Healeys Cyder while on a tour of Cornwall with her husband. 

September 2016

September 2016

The entire royal family arrived at the Victoria Airport in Canada, each clad in a different shade of blue, proving families that match are the best kind of families. Just look at how cute the color-coordinated mother-daughter pair are here!

September 2016

September 2016

Middleton donned a lovely jade green Dolce & Gabbana dress while on the Royal Family's tour of Canada. Needless to say, she looked stunning, and now we all want that dress. 

33 of 36

November 2016

The Duchess of Cambridge hit the red carpet at the premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob in London, where she stunned in a white Self-Portrait gown featuring a floral crochet bodice and pleated high-slit skirt. She finished off the look with a red clutch, black suede pumps, and a remembrance poppy pin.

December 2016

December 2016

Middleton, who was a Brownie herself, visited a Cub Scout Pack meeting to celebrate 100 years of Cubs, where a Cub taught her how to support a broken arm with a neckerchief. A stylish and informative Royal visit. 

December 2016

December 2016

The Duchess wowed in a sparkling floor-length custom Jenny Packham gown (that she has worn once before) and the dazzling Cambridge Lovers Knot Tiara, once famously worn by her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, at Buckingham Palace's annual Diplomatic Reception.

December 2017

December 2017

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in public for the very first time with her future sister-in-law, Meghan Markle. Both women looked radiant celebrating Christmas at Sandringham with the royal family.

