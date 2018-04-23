36 Times We Wanted to Be Kate Middleton

The royally gorgeous Duchess of Cambridge has officially welcomed her third child with Prince William, a baby boy, and considering she's one of the most beloved women in the world (both by the adoring public and her precious little family), we'd say Middleton has plenty to celebrate.

The last year was certainly a momentous one for the duchess: Middleton announced her pregnancy, sent her son Prince George off to school for the first time, and came one step closer to having a new sister-in-law, as Prince Harry announced his engagement to Meghan Markle.

VIDEO: Prince William Reveals How He Proposed to Kate Middleton

2017 was a year full of adorable family moments, and it was also a year chock full of unforgettable outfits. From tiaras and ball gowns to fashion-forward maternity looks, it seems that the Duchess's style just keeps getting better with age.

Scroll down to take a look at all of her amazing fashion moments, mommy moments, couple moments, and more that made us all want to be Kate Middleton.