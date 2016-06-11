See Kate Middleton and the Royal Family Step Out for the Queen's Birthday Parade

Yesterday was a perfect day for a stroll, but unlike the royal family, we didn't have 1,500 soldiers to accompany us on our walk. The Trooping the Colour parade, a celebration in honor of the Queen's birthday, took place in London on Friday, and Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth, and several other royals took to the streets to kick off the festivities.

Middleton and the Queen rode in open-top carriages for the parade. Middleton looked lovely, per usual, in the same white Alexander McQueen coat she wore to Princess Charlotte's christening, according to People. She paired the snowy ensemble with a quaint peach Philip Treacy hat and big pearl earrings. But perhaps her best accessories? Her adorable tots George and Charlotte of course!

Watching the Royal Air Force flypast in celebration of The Queen's 90th birthday #HappyBirthdayYourMajesty 📷 copyright: Press Association A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jun 11, 2016 at 5:57am PDT

While Middleton's look was rather understated, the Queen took the opposite approach and made a bold statement in a lime green Stewart Parvin coat and equally bright Rachel Trevor Morgan hat—and why not? It's her 90th birthday celebration, after all.

Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty

Prince William, atop his royal steed, wore a sky-high traditional bearskin hat and the ceremonial scarlet for a Colonel of the Irish Guards. His brother, transported via carriage, was dressed in his own black military attire.

Samir Hussein/Getty

The annual Trooping the Colour parade is a chance for the country to celebrate the Queen's birthday, even though her majesty actually had her birthday back in April. Queen Elizabeth turned 90 this year, and she's participated in the parade during every year of her reign, save for one time in the '50s when it was canceled. Do the math: She's been in more than 60 of these celebrations!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and Prince Harry join The Queen and The Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the #Queenat90 RAF flypast. #HappyBirthdayYourMajesty A video posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jun 11, 2016 at 5:35am PDT

Prince Harry, The Duchess of Cambridge and The Duchess of Cornwall at #TroopingtheColour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade. A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jun 11, 2016 at 4:16am PDT