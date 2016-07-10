Kate Middleton Aces Wimbledon Style in Alexander McQueen Dress 

Kate Middleton raised the stakes on courtside style as she took in the Wimbledon final from the Royal Box with Prince William this morning. The Duchess cheered on Scottish Andy Murray to victory while wearing one of her favorite designer labels, Alexander McQueen.

The ivory McQueen dress comes from the British label's "Obsession" collection, under the creative direction of Sarah Burton, who created Middleton's wedding gown. The talisman printed number is adorned with butterflies, hummingbirds, lips, and lipsticks, as well as the signature McQueen skull. Jewels in shades of blue and gold line the neckline, waist, and hem, creating a panel effect. The lovely royal completed her ladylike look with her LK Bennett Natalie box clutch and delicate gold charm earrings. Can you say fashion ace?

The royal couple remained animated throughout the match—applauding, laughing, and bracing themselves during the game's tenser moments. The duo both donned dark Ray-Bans shades once the sun came out.

At Wimbledon on Thursday, Middleton sported a more casual look, wearing a recycled yellow Roksanda dress with nude pointy pumps as she made her Snapchat debut with Serena Williams.

GLYN KIRK/Getty

This year's Wimbledon has drawn a crowd of stylish A-list spectators, including Beyoncé, Sienna Miller, Natalie Portman, Heidi Klum, Ellen DeGeneres, and the Duchess's sister Pippa Middleton.