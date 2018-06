Kate Mara's movies and TV shows keep her hot in Hollywood, but the sexy House of Cards star also earns headlines for fashion. Whether she's rocking a bikini on the beach, a red-carpet dress, or a street-style outfit, she knows chooses ageless looks appropriate for her age. Along with sister Rooney Mara, Kate Mara is style personified.

Kate Mara's movies and TV shows keep her hot in Hollywood, but the sexy House of Cards star also earns headlines for fashion. Whether she's rocking a bikini on the beach, a red-carpet dress, or a street-style outfit, she knows chooses ageless looks appropriate for her age. Along with sister Rooney Mara, Kate Mara is style personified.