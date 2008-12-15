Kate Hudson's Favorite Things

Dec 15, 2008 @ 12:11 pm
Kate Hudson - January 2009 InStyle Cover - Celebrity Exclusives
Her Son
"My son, Ryder, is such a special kid, and five is fantastic age. Joy literally exudes from that boy's soul," says Hudson. "My whole schedule revolves around the time he's home before and after school; then from 9-3, I am running around L.A. doing a million things."

WHAT SHE'S WEARING
Tank by Etro.
Kate Hudson - January 2009 InStyle Cover - Celebrity Exclusives
Comfy Clothes
"I like things that are comfortable and flowy," says Hudson. "I won't wear anything that's not comfortable."

WHAT SHE'S WEARING
Cashmere sweater by The Row, lace bra by Kiki de Montparnasse and a pearl and diamond necklace by Fred Leighton.
Kate Hudson - January 2009 InStyle Cover - Celebrity Exclusives
Jewelry
"If I'm not feeling good, I load on lots of jewelry," says Hudson, who sometimes borrows pieces from her mom, Goldie Hawn. "It gives me energy and makes me feel kind of happy."

WHAT SHE'S WEARING
Dress by Alexander Wang, bra by Elle Macpherson and sterling vintage cuffs by Seedhouse.
Kate Hudson - January 2009 InStyle Cover - Celebrity Exclusives
Being Single
"I'm actually enjoying being single right now because I really never have been," says Hudson. "I feel good in relationships. I enjoy them, so I feel my best when I'm in something solid. But it's also the first time I’ve ever taken a step back and gotten a new perspective. I'm just trying to be an adult on my own."

WHAT SHE'S WEARING
Top and leggings by Nina Ricci, hat by Patricia Underwood for Ralph Lauren Collection and cuff by Stephen Dweck.
Kate Hudson - January 2009 InStyle Cover - Celebrity Exclusives
Her Friends
"With all of the pettiness that's involved (in her latest flick Bride Wars), it is a nice reminder that no matter how far you take it with your friends, whether you're fighting with them or you hate them for two months, you just really need them, because they're the ones who teach you the most about yourself."

WHAT SHE'S WEARING
Dress by Prada, cuffs by Stephen Dweck and bracelet by Fred Leighton.
