Kate Hudson's Favorite Things

5 of 5 Mark Abrahams

Her Friends

"With all of the pettiness that's involved (in her latest flick Bride Wars), it is a nice reminder that no matter how far you take it with your friends, whether you're fighting with them or you hate them for two months, you just really need them, because they're the ones who teach you the most about yourself."



WHAT SHE'S WEARING

Dress by Prada, cuffs by Stephen Dweck and bracelet by Fred Leighton.