Kate Hudson's Favorite Things

"My son, Ryder, is such a special kid, and five is fantastic age. Joy literally exudes from that boy's soul," says Hudson. "My whole schedule revolves around the time he's home before and after school; then from 9-3, I am running around L.A. doing a million things."
WHAT SHE'S WEARING Tank by Etro.
Comfy Clothes
"I like things that are comfortable and flowy," says Hudson. "I won't wear anything that's not comfortable."
WHAT SHE'S WEARING Cashmere sweater by The Row, lace bra by Kiki de Montparnasse and a pearl and diamond necklace by Fred Leighton.
Jewelry
"If I'm not feeling good, I load on lots of jewelry," says Hudson, who sometimes borrows pieces from her mom, Goldie Hawn. "It gives me energy and makes me feel kind of happy."
WHAT SHE'S WEARING Dress by Alexander Wang, bra by Elle Macpherson and sterling vintage cuffs by Seedhouse.
Being Single
"I'm actually enjoying being single right now because I really never have been," says Hudson. "I feel good in relationships. I enjoy them, so I feel my best when I'm in something solid. But it's also the first time I’ve ever taken a step back and gotten a new perspective. I'm just trying to be an adult on my own."
WHAT SHE'S WEARING Top and leggings by Nina Ricci, hat by Patricia Underwood for Ralph Lauren Collection and cuff by Stephen Dweck.
Her Friends
"With all of the pettiness that's involved (in her latest flick Bride Wars), it is a nice reminder that no matter how far you take it with your friends, whether you're fighting with them or you hate them for two months, you just really need them, because they're the ones who teach you the most about yourself."
WHAT SHE'S WEARING Dress by Prada, cuffs by Stephen Dweck and bracelet by Fred Leighton.
