Kate Hudson's 7 InStyle Covers

August 2003

Kate Hudson, then 24, had two films to promote for our August 2003 issue. The actress, who wore a Celine by Michael Kors dress, was starring in Le Divorce and Raising Helen. In spite of her busy schedule, Hudson was overwhelmed with happiness. "I've had a lucky life so far and a lot of things have come true for me," said the star. "And they continue to unfold and get better. It's a nice place to be when you're young, to feel secure in your life and your career. For this moment, it's a beautiful thing."