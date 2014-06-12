Kate Hudson's 7 InStyle Covers

Mother Goldie Hawn, 50, appeared with her teenage daughter Kate Hudson (who had just turned 17!) on our August 1996 cover. Hawn was starring in The First Wives Club, but she told us her favorite role was mother: "The only real goal that I have ever had was to be a good mother. I mean, the nature of the business I'm in is so serendipitous - so beyond my control - it was the only sensible way to prioritize."
September 2001
The never-bashful Hudson appeared naked on our September cover. "I grew up in a very open family, and my mother always celebrated the female body. So when I was growing up and started getting a figure and becoming a woman, I thought it was a beautiful thing," said the 27-year-old body confident star.
August 2003
Kate Hudson, then 24, had two films to promote for our August 2003 issue. The actress, who wore a Celine by Michael Kors dress, was starring in Le Divorce and Raising Helen. In spite of her busy schedule, Hudson was overwhelmed with happiness. "I've had a lucky life so far and a lot of things have come true for me," said the star. "And they continue to unfold and get better. It's a nice place to be when you're young, to feel secure in your life and your career. For this moment, it's a beautiful thing."
July 2005
"Don’t sweat the small stuff. Because I grew up in it, I know what a career in show business entails," Kate Hudson told us in July 2005. "You’re gonna be on top and you’re gonna be on the bottom. There’s always going to be someone younger, prettier and better. Everybody’s replaceable. My focus is doing the best job I can and then concentrating on my family. That’s how I was raised." The 26-year-old actress, promoting The Skeleton Key, wore a Dolce amp Gabbana dress and David Yurman earrings on our cover.
January 2009
Kate Hudson, then 29, was co-starring in Bride Wars with Anne Hathaway. She wore a beaded tank by Etro, silver bangles by Stephen Dweck and a Fred Leighton ring. The beautiful actress told us, "I hate the term 'hippie chic.' Let's face it, hippies are not chic. I should know, I married one."
May 2011
With her dark red lips, smoky eyes, and Marc Jacobs silk dress on the cover, Hudson, 34, showed her femme fatale side. She really glowed when speaking about her boyfriend (Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy), her new movie (Something Borrowed), and being pregnant for the second time (with son Bingham).
July 2014
The laid-back star (and her enviable abs) wore a paisley Michael Kors bikini and posed barefoot in a Malibu garden. Hudson opened up about her exes, plastic surgery, and being a mom. "I've never felt like I have anything to hide," she told us.
1 of
8
Advertisement
1 of 7
August 1996
Mother Goldie Hawn, 50, appeared with her teenage daughter Kate Hudson (who had just turned 17!) on our August 1996 cover. Hawn was starring in The First Wives Club, but she told us her favorite role was mother: "The only real goal that I have ever had was to be a good mother. I mean, the nature of the business I'm in is so serendipitous - so beyond my control - it was the only sensible way to prioritize."
Advertisement
2 of 7
September 2001
The never-bashful Hudson appeared naked on our September cover. "I grew up in a very open family, and my mother always celebrated the female body. So when I was growing up and started getting a figure and becoming a woman, I thought it was a beautiful thing," said the 27-year-old body confident star.
3 of 7
August 2003
Kate Hudson, then 24, had two films to promote for our August 2003 issue. The actress, who wore a Celine by Michael Kors dress, was starring in Le Divorce and Raising Helen. In spite of her busy schedule, Hudson was overwhelmed with happiness. "I've had a lucky life so far and a lot of things have come true for me," said the star. "And they continue to unfold and get better. It's a nice place to be when you're young, to feel secure in your life and your career. For this moment, it's a beautiful thing."
Advertisement
4 of 7
July 2005
"Don’t sweat the small stuff. Because I grew up in it, I know what a career in show business entails," Kate Hudson told us in July 2005. "You’re gonna be on top and you’re gonna be on the bottom. There’s always going to be someone younger, prettier and better. Everybody’s replaceable. My focus is doing the best job I can and then concentrating on my family. That’s how I was raised." The 26-year-old actress, promoting The Skeleton Key, wore a Dolce amp Gabbana dress and David Yurman earrings on our cover.
Advertisement
5 of 7
January 2009
Kate Hudson, then 29, was co-starring in Bride Wars with Anne Hathaway. She wore a beaded tank by Etro, silver bangles by Stephen Dweck and a Fred Leighton ring. The beautiful actress told us, "I hate the term 'hippie chic.' Let's face it, hippies are not chic. I should know, I married one."
Advertisement
6 of 7
May 2011
With her dark red lips, smoky eyes, and Marc Jacobs silk dress on the cover, Hudson, 34, showed her femme fatale side. She really glowed when speaking about her boyfriend (Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy), her new movie (Something Borrowed), and being pregnant for the second time (with son Bingham).
Advertisement
7 of 7
July 2014
The laid-back star (and her enviable abs) wore a paisley Michael Kors bikini and posed barefoot in a Malibu garden. Hudson opened up about her exes, plastic surgery, and being a mom. "I've never felt like I have anything to hide," she told us.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.