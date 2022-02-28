Kate Hudson's Micro Mini Is Completely Backless
Not everyone's casual, candid Instagram shots look like full-on photoshoots, but Kate Hudson isn't just anyone. Her latest isn't a campaign for Valentino, but if the luxe Italian label knows what's good for it, Hudson's team should be getting a call right about now. Hudson's post shows a head-to-toe Valentino outfit, including a completely backless micro-mini dress in a rich plum topped by a fuchsia blazer draped over her shoulders.
Hudson's outfit included sky-high pointy white platform pumps, a V-logo Valentino chain-strap bag, and, we assume, an off-camera wind machine. She posed with the night sky behind her (it's basically a few degrees from being an Annie Leibovitz photo) and multiple images in the gallery showcased the minidress's open back; tiny, abbreviated length; swathes of bronzed skin; and sun-kissed blonde hair. She tagged her stylist, Sophie Lopez, who also posed the snapshots on her feed.
The ultra-glam look is a full 180 from Hudson's other Instagram posts, which often showcase workout wear and sweet moments with her daughter, Rani Rose. Trips to South Beach, however, do add a certain sun-drenched aesthetic to Hudson's grid, too. Hudson is currently in Florida at the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival to promote her King Vodka brand and will hit the big screen again with an appearance in Knives Out 2 alongside Kathryn Hanh, Daniel Craig, and Edward Norton.