Kate Hudson Hosted an "Underboob Martini Party" in a Bandeau Bra Top
Kate Hudson knows how to ring in the weekend the right way.
On Saturday, the actress shared a photo of herself celebrating a cozy night at home on Instagram, and it involved a martini in hand and an underboob-baring moment. Wearing a beige bandeau bra top with long sleeves, Kate paired the tiny shirt with a matching skirt that featured a high-slit and her underwear's straps. She left her blonde hair down and in beach-y waves.
"Hosting my first underboob martini party and I'm into it! 🍸," she captioned the snapshot, featuring her King St. Vodka that she launched in 2019. Jury's still out on if this was just a party of one (er, two?).
The Oscar-winner and mom of three seemingly let loose after a busy work-week with multiple red carpet appearances. She kicked things off at the 10th annual Baby2Baby gala in a stunning red and pink floral one-shoulder gown by Carolina Herrera with a dramatic puff sleeve and coordinating belt, before channeling a golden goddess at the 2021 InStyle Awards. The next day, she walked the red carpet with her son Ryder Robinson and mother Goldie Hawn at Stella McCartney's new collection launch in Los Angeles.
We'd say a break is definitely in order.