Kate Hudson Dropped Her "Hot Girl Summer" Beauty Routine, and It Includes a TikTok-Famous Concealer

Thanks to watching How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days at a very formative age, Kate Hudson will always be larger than life to me. But TikTok has a way of normalizing everyone, so when the actress hopped on to share her summer makeup routine earlier this month, it was with some interest that I tuned in.

As to be expected from someone who recently partnered with Juice Beauty, Hudson's upload is ripe with expert picks. She started with a peachy shade of Exa's High Fidelity Balancing Color Corrector swiped across her under-eyes, so you have to suspect Hudson herself has been influenced by the algorithm — the brand's green iteration gained viral popularity earlier this summer for how well it cancels redness.

She topped it with Milk's concealer and Exa's coordinating High Fidelity Foundation, a semi-satin formula that garners InStyle editors compliments time and again. I can co-sign: It leaves my skin with the velvety radiance of an oil painting, even if you follow Hudson's technique and skip brushes and blenders. Then came Westman Atelier's Face Trace Contour Stick, which Hudson said she "loves" to use on her cheeks, jaw, forehead, and eyes.

Up next was Kjaer Weis's Cream Blush in coral "sun touched," a shade that's since sold out at Credo Beauty, but is still available at the brand's website. There, people rave about the blush's "glowing" finish and how it "melts" into their skin, which is apparent in Hudson's demonstration.

She followed it with the champagne rose luminizer in RMS Beauty's highlighter quad on her eyes for a light sheen, a slick of Kjaer Weis lip gloss in "treasure," and some Kosas Air Brow, a much-loved thickening gel that reviewers said "really helps" fill in sparse areas with a soft hold. If you're interested in trying Hudson's "hot girl summer" makeup routine (as she captioned her video), browse the rest of her picks below.

