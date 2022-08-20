Kate Hudson Dropped Her "Hot Girl Summer" Beauty Routine, and It Includes a TikTok-Famous Concealer

Shop her makeup picks starting at $22.

By
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum

Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.

She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.

Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.

She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 20, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kate Hudson Is the Latest Fan of This TikTok-Famous Color Corrector
Photo: Getty Images

Thanks to watching How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days at a very formative age, Kate Hudson will always be larger than life to me. But TikTok has a way of normalizing everyone, so when the actress hopped on to share her summer makeup routine earlier this month, it was with some interest that I tuned in.

As to be expected from someone who recently partnered with Juice Beauty, Hudson's upload is ripe with expert picks. She started with a peachy shade of Exa's High Fidelity Balancing Color Corrector swiped across her under-eyes, so you have to suspect Hudson herself has been influenced by the algorithm — the brand's green iteration gained viral popularity earlier this summer for how well it cancels redness.

Kate Hudson Makeup Routine
Courtesy

Shop now: $27; credobeauty.com

She topped it with Milk's concealer and Exa's coordinating High Fidelity Foundation, a semi-satin formula that garners InStyle editors compliments time and again. I can co-sign: It leaves my skin with the velvety radiance of an oil painting, even if you follow Hudson's technique and skip brushes and blenders. Then came Westman Atelier's Face Trace Contour Stick, which Hudson said she "loves" to use on her cheeks, jaw, forehead, and eyes.

Up next was Kjaer Weis's Cream Blush in coral "sun touched," a shade that's since sold out at Credo Beauty, but is still available at the brand's website. There, people rave about the blush's "glowing" finish and how it "melts" into their skin, which is apparent in Hudson's demonstration.

She followed it with the champagne rose luminizer in RMS Beauty's highlighter quad on her eyes for a light sheen, a slick of Kjaer Weis lip gloss in "treasure," and some Kosas Air Brow, a much-loved thickening gel that reviewers said "really helps" fill in sparse areas with a soft hold. If you're interested in trying Hudson's "hot girl summer" makeup routine (as she captioned her video), browse the rest of her picks below.

Kate Hudson Makeup Routine
Courtesy

Shop now: $32; kjaerweis.com

Kate Hudson Makeup Routine
Courtesy

Shop now: $48; credobeauty.com

Kate Hudson Makeup Routine
Courtesy

Shop now: $24; credobeauty.com and kosas.com

Kate Hudson Makeup Routine
Courtesy

Shop now: $22; kjaerweis.com and credobeauty.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
TikTok Influencer Kate Bartlett Revealed Her Favorite Viral Amazon Fashion and Beauty Finds, Starting at $5
TikTok Influencer Kate Bartlett Revealed Her Favorite Viral Amazon Fashion and Beauty Finds, Starting at $5
Best Makeup for Pale Skin
Here Are 14 of the Best Makeup Products for Pale Skin
This Jennifer Garner-Approved Brand's Contour Stick Is Like Etch-a-Sketch for Cheekbones
This Martha Stewart-Approved Contour Stick Is Like Etch A Sketch for Cheekbones
Makeup Trends That Will Define Fall 2022, According to Experts
The 8 Biggest Makeup Trends of Fall 2022
Best Makeup Products for Dark Skin
Here are the Best Makeup Products for Dark Skin
This Clean Beauty Brand Counts Tons of Celebrity Fans — and Its Entire Site Is on Sale
This Clean Beauty Brand Counts Tons of Celebrity Fans — and Its Entire Site Is on Sale
Shoppers in Their 60s Call This Eye Balm "Worth Every Penny" — and It's on Sale
Shoppers in Their 60s Call This Eye Balm "Worth Every Penny" — and It's on Sale
The Best Organic, Clean, and Non-Toxic Makeup Brands and Products of 2021
The Best Clean and Organic Makeup Brands of 2022
August Beauty Launches
15 New Products for All of Your Mid-Summer Beauty Struggles
Drew Barrymore Summer Beauty Picks
Drew Barrymore Shared Her Go-to Summer Beauty Products, Including This TikTok-Viral Lip Gloss
Beauty Edit Routine Walk Through
I'm a Beauty Writer, and I'm Revealing Everything in My 10-Product Makeup Routine — Photos Included
Riley Keough Uses the Same Face Oil Olivia Munn and Chrissy Teigen Love for Soft, Bouncy Skin
Riley Keough Uses the Same Face Oil Olivia Munn and Chrissy Teigen Love for Soft, Bouncy Skin
best cream blush
Out of the 28 Cream Blushes We Tested, These 8 Gave Our Cheeks the Best Glow
This Setting Powder Is So Good, It Doesn't Make Sense
This Setting Powder Is So Good, It Doesn't Make Sense
I Tried the Tinted Balm That Makes Shoppers' Skin Look "15 Years Younger"
​​I Tried the Tinted Balm That Makes Shoppers' Skin Look "15 Years Younger"
18 Refillable Beauty Products That Look Ridiculously Good