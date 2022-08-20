Celebrity Kate Hudson Kate Hudson Dropped Her "Hot Girl Summer" Beauty Routine, and It Includes a TikTok-Famous Concealer Shop her makeup picks starting at $22. By Rachel Nussbaum Rachel Nussbaum Instagram Twitter Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 20, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Thanks to watching How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days at a very formative age, Kate Hudson will always be larger than life to me. But TikTok has a way of normalizing everyone, so when the actress hopped on to share her summer makeup routine earlier this month, it was with some interest that I tuned in. As to be expected from someone who recently partnered with Juice Beauty, Hudson's upload is ripe with expert picks. She started with a peachy shade of Exa's High Fidelity Balancing Color Corrector swiped across her under-eyes, so you have to suspect Hudson herself has been influenced by the algorithm — the brand's green iteration gained viral popularity earlier this summer for how well it cancels redness. Courtesy Shop now: $27; credobeauty.com She topped it with Milk's concealer and Exa's coordinating High Fidelity Foundation, a semi-satin formula that garners InStyle editors compliments time and again. I can co-sign: It leaves my skin with the velvety radiance of an oil painting, even if you follow Hudson's technique and skip brushes and blenders. Then came Westman Atelier's Face Trace Contour Stick, which Hudson said she "loves" to use on her cheeks, jaw, forehead, and eyes. Jennifer Garner, Martha Stewart, and So Many Other Celebrities Turn to Westman Atelier Makeup Up next was Kjaer Weis's Cream Blush in coral "sun touched," a shade that's since sold out at Credo Beauty, but is still available at the brand's website. There, people rave about the blush's "glowing" finish and how it "melts" into their skin, which is apparent in Hudson's demonstration. She followed it with the champagne rose luminizer in RMS Beauty's highlighter quad on her eyes for a light sheen, a slick of Kjaer Weis lip gloss in "treasure," and some Kosas Air Brow, a much-loved thickening gel that reviewers said "really helps" fill in sparse areas with a soft hold. If you're interested in trying Hudson's "hot girl summer" makeup routine (as she captioned her video), browse the rest of her picks below. Courtesy Shop now: $32; kjaerweis.com Courtesy Shop now: $48; credobeauty.com Courtesy Shop now: $24; credobeauty.com and kosas.com Courtesy Shop now: $22; kjaerweis.com and credobeauty.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit