Kate Hudson Paired Her Sheer Turtleneck with a Black Bandeau Bra and Matching Opera Gloves

It's called fashion.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Published on July 9, 2022
Kate Hudson Sheer Turtleneck Valentino Couture Show
Photo: Getty

While the majority of the attendees at Valentino's haute couture fall/winter show went full-on Barbiecore in honor of the fashion house's custom fuchsia hue developed in collaboration with Pantone, Kate Hudson, on the other hand, dressed the exact opposite in an outfit that embodied goth-girl summer.

In spite of the warm weather, the actress rebelliously wore an all-black look to the fashion event. Pairing a black sheer, chiffon turtleneck that featured floral embroidery with a matching bandeau bra and long opera gloves underneath, Kate wore tailored trousers on bottom, as well as extreme platform heels. She carried a tiny black purse and accessorized with gold hoops that were barely visible beneath her long blonde curls.

Kate Hudson Sheer Turtleneck Valentino Couture Show
Getty

Hudson appeared at the runway show with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, who was her sartorial opposite in a light beige suit with a white T-shirt underneath.

Ahead of the big event, Kate has been enjoying an Italian vacation with her family — including her famous mom, Goldie Hawn and stepdad, Kurt Russell — on a yacht sailing around Capri. In photos shared to her Instagram feed, Hudson can be seen sunbathing with her 3-year-old daughter Rani Rose in matching mommy-and-me swimsuits, taking in the local landscape by boat, and indulging in pre-dinner aperitifs.

Ah, the life of the rich and famous.

