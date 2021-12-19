Kate Hudson and Rani Rose Had a Mother-Daughter Matching Moment in Fuzzy Coats

It's never too early to start mommy-and-me dressing. Just ask Kate Hudson who had a twinning moment with her 3-year-old daughter Rani Rose after touching down in Colorado for the holidays over the weekend.

On Saturday, the actress shared a photo of the pair dressed in coordinating fuzzy coats while exiting the airport tarmac with the beautiful mountain sky as the backdrop. Kate wore a beige faux fur Marni coat with brown accents at the cuffs over a black sweater, matching pants, and Stuart Weitzman leather boots. She posed behind her daughter with an excited expression on her face. Rani, on the other hand, appeared less than impressed by her new surroundings as she walked in front of her mother in a faux shearling parka by Patagonia. She paired the jacket with Santa Claus pajama pants, white sneakers, and purple gloves.

"The birdies have landed 🛬 ❄️," Kate captioned the cute mother-daughter post, adding the hashtags #coloradogirlies and #xmastime.

Many people commented on much Rani looked her mom in the photo, while others liked the "Penny Lane vibes" of their jackets. "Penny Lane and her daughter," wrote one user. Another added, "Almost famous vibes in that coat 🥺🥺 my fav movie!" A third noted, "Total PENNY LANE vibes in this one." In case you weren't aware, Kate played Penny Lane — a groupie of the fictional band Stillwater, who wore one of the most iconic coats in cinematic history — in the 2000 film Almost Famous.