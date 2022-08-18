Celebrity Kate Hudson It Looks Like Kate Hudson Is Ready for Fall — and Now We Are, Too Excuse us while we wear her fall-perfect outfit on repeat. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 18, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: BACKGRID There are still 36 days of summer left at the time of writing, and while some may let out a massive "ugh" when reading that, others might celebrate. Here's why: It can be hard to enjoy the end of summer when temperatures are so unbearable that you can't leave your apartment without sweating through your clothing. So we get it if people (ahem, looking at you, Kate Hudson) are all set for pumpkin spice latte and layering season. Because TBH, we kind of are, too. Hudson was photographed walking around New York City late last week, and she looked as casual and cool as ever in her fall-perfect look. Her blonde tresses were thrown into a messy bun as she ran errands with green juice in one hand and a small black shoulder bag in the other. But the real standout about the entire outing was her no-brainer, autumn-inspired outfit that's bound to be everyone's go-to uniform in the coming weeks. Hudson opted for four hero pieces that seamlessly transition from summer to fall: jeans, a relaxed-fitting white tee, a pinstripe blazer, and chunky loafers. White tees have had a major moment in summer 2022 — take Jennifer Lawrence's white tee spree as proof — and it looks like the closet staple will still be relevant come September and October. Jeans and blazers are a fall classic, so their return isn't a big surprise, and the loafer, an ideal year-round shoe that has been spotted on Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Jane Fonda, is destined to be even bigger (and chunkier) next season. All that to say, if you're in need of some fall outfit inspiration because you just can't deal with the heat anymore, Hudson served it up on a stylish platter. Take note now so that when temperatures officially drop, you're well prepared for the chill. Shop pieces inspired by Hudson's easygoing fall outfit formula below. Sam Edelman Taelor Platform Loafer Courtesy Shop now: $150; nordstrom.com Steve Madden Trifecta Platform Loafer Courtesy Shop now: $100; nordstrom.com Free People Lug Sole Loafer Courtesy Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com Levi's Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans Courtesy Shop now: $38 (Originally $90); nordstrom.com Topshop Knit Blazer Courtesy Shop now: $84; nordstrom.com River Island Pinstripe Double Breasted Blazer Courtesy Shop now: $87 (Originally $130); nordstrom.com Topshop Deconstructed Pinstripe Blazer Courtesy Shop now: $52 (Originally $130); nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit