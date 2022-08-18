It Looks Like Kate Hudson Is Ready for Fall — and Now We Are, Too

Excuse us while we wear her fall-perfect outfit on repeat.

Published on August 18, 2022

Kate Hudson Fall Outfit
Photo: BACKGRID

There are still 36 days of summer left at the time of writing, and while some may let out a massive "ugh" when reading that, others might celebrate. Here's why: It can be hard to enjoy the end of summer when temperatures are so unbearable that you can't leave your apartment without sweating through your clothing. So we get it if people (ahem, looking at you, Kate Hudson) are all set for pumpkin spice latte and layering season. Because TBH, we kind of are, too.

Hudson was photographed walking around New York City late last week, and she looked as casual and cool as ever in her fall-perfect look. Her blonde tresses were thrown into a messy bun as she ran errands with green juice in one hand and a small black shoulder bag in the other. But the real standout about the entire outing was her no-brainer, autumn-inspired outfit that's bound to be everyone's go-to uniform in the coming weeks.

Hudson opted for four hero pieces that seamlessly transition from summer to fall: jeans, a relaxed-fitting white tee, a pinstripe blazer, and chunky loafers. White tees have had a major moment in summer 2022 — take Jennifer Lawrence's white tee spree as proof — and it looks like the closet staple will still be relevant come September and October. Jeans and blazers are a fall classic, so their return isn't a big surprise, and the loafer, an ideal year-round shoe that has been spotted on Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Jane Fonda, is destined to be even bigger (and chunkier) next season.

All that to say, if you're in need of some fall outfit inspiration because you just can't deal with the heat anymore, Hudson served it up on a stylish platter. Take note now so that when temperatures officially drop, you're well prepared for the chill.

Shop pieces inspired by Hudson's easygoing fall outfit formula below.

Sam Edelman Taelor Platform Loafer

Sam Edelman Taelor Platform Loafer
Courtesy

Shop now: $150; nordstrom.com

Steve Madden Trifecta Platform Loafer

Steve Madden Trifecta Platform Loafer
Courtesy

Shop now: $100; nordstrom.com

Free People Lug Sole Loafer

Free People Lug Sole Loafer
Courtesy

Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com

Levi's Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans

Levi's Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans
Courtesy

Shop now: $38 (Originally $90); nordstrom.com

Topshop Knit Blazer

Topshop Women's Knit Blazer
Courtesy

Shop now: $84; nordstrom.com

River Island Pinstripe Double Breasted Blazer

River Island Pinstripe Double Breasted Blazer
Courtesy

Shop now: $87 (Originally $130); nordstrom.com

Topshop Deconstructed Pinstripe Blazer

Topshop Deconstructed Pinstripe Blazer
Courtesy

Shop now: $52 (Originally $130); nordstrom.com

