Kate Hudson Blessed Our Feeds With a String Bikini Photo
She's showing off friend Sara Foster's new swimwear collection with Summersalt Swimwear.
Kate Hudson has us itching for summer in her latest Instagram posts. The actress showed off her friend Sara Foster's new bathing suit collection with Summersalt Swimwear.
"🍭 My girl @sarafoster giving us some spring time cotton candy in a swim suit collection! Love it 💕 Love you 💞 " the actress wrote alongside a couple photos modeling one of the new suits from the Sara Foster Collection. In the first image, Hudson twirls around in a white flowing, tea-length skirt, while the second photo shows Hudson taking a mirror-selfie in the suit.
The bathing suit's print is a very light dusty rose and pale blue, resembling a "cotton candy sky," as Hudson put it. The whole collection uses the airy print which makes us nostalgic for summer sunsets.
Summersalt is one of the internet's leading swimwear brands, yet it dodges the downfalls of other fast-fashion bathing suit brands. Their promise to use recycled fabric and packaging materials, and extensive sizing options, put them ahead of their competitors at comparable prices.
Hudson clearly has good taste in swim and athletic clothing, considering her partnership with athleisure giant Fabletics. The Almost Famous star co-founded the brand in 2013 with business partners, Don Ressler and Adam Goldenberg. Since then it has become one of the fastest-growing athletic wear companies.