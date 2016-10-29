Kate Hudson's Wild West Costume Is Our Halloween Weekend Inspo

Leave it up to Kate Hudson to go all out for Halloween.

Though we've seen many a Wild West costume before, Hudson one-upped the genre. The star dressed up as a saloon girl for her annual Halloween bash, sponsored by Absolut Elyx, wearing a tight-fitted white corset with a long ruffled skirt and dramatic thigh-high boots to match. The star completed her glam look with an extravagant feather perched in her wavy hair. The 37-year-old actress shared photos posing with friends by her side on Instagram, all looking as if they just stepped off the set of a glamorous old Hollywood western movie.

Hudson throws her star-studded Halloween party every year, where A-list attendees, like Katy Perry and Jessica Alba, compete for the best costume. It's no surprise that the star likes to get creative when it comes to dressing up for this holiday—in the past Hudson stole the show as the daughter of anarchy and a Day of the Dead skeleton. This year her western themed get-up makes for the perfect combination of sexy and elegance.

