Kate Hudson Is Gorgeous in a Slinky Purple Gown

Kate Hudson has always stunned in slinky gowns—a daring feat most women shy away from—ever since she rocked a stunning canary dress in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days. Last night was no different when the actress attended the Mattel Children's Hospital Kaleidoscope Ball in Los Angeles in a purple slipdress that accentuated her curves. A low V-neckline and spaghetti straps upped the sultriness factor, while the rich silky fabrication kept the look sleek.

Hudson wore her hair straight with a simple middle part and rocked a pink pout and natural-looking makeup. The star added some glitz with dangly earrings and a drop necklace from jeweler Harry Winston. When it comes to this chic ensemble, we're glad she took the plunge.

