Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn Dish on Their Laid-back Mother's Day Plans

No kidding around, Friday night was all about children at Goldie Hawn’s Annual Goldie’s Love In For Kids event benefitting the MindUp program. And Ron Burkle’s Green Acres estate in Beverly Hills served as the playground. The evening drew an assortment of stars such as partner Kurt Russell, daughter Kate Hudson, Nicole Richie, Demi Moore, Sylvester Stallone, Camila Alves, Rachel Zoe, honoree Russell Simmons and more who were all clothed in impressive designer threads.

However, the most notable of all belonged to Hawn as it gave her another impressive bullet point to add to her resume. “I’m wearing me,” the actress said of her fuchsia bell-bottom pantsuit and purple top. “The designing experience was so great because you get to dream it, you get to draw it, and you’ve got an amazing seamstress and dressmaker. When she brings it, you say, ‘Oh my god, it’s fantastic.’”

Earlier on the blue carpet, the mom of three had a chat about upcoming Mother’s Day plans with Hudson saying, “I have an idea. I’ll ride my bike over to your house. Then the boys will all bring us breakfast in your bed because I like your bed better than mine. Oh yeah.” Hawn also hinted towards the perfect gift asking, “You were giving me that bed, remember? Did you change your mind?”

After agreeing that the idea was "perfect," Hudson, who rocked a fresh bob haircut, off the shoulder lace ensemble, and metallic gold nails, slipped into the crowd. She later gave the audience a stirring Prince tribute by performing Sinead O’Connor's “Nothing Compares 2 U”. If that wasn’t enough, guests were also in store for a set from Jesse Jo Stark and gifted custom portraits by Los Angeles artist Robert Vargas.

