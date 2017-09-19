You Can Now Shop the Affordable Shoes Kate Hudson Works Out In

How fabulous can athletic wear really be, anyway?

If you ask Kate Hudson, the answer’s probably something along the lines of fabulous AF. The actress, mother of two, and certified entrepreneur is once more gearing up to convince you that when it comes to working out, you can break a sweat and look cute, too.

On Tuesday, Hudson’s activewear brand Fabletics announced its official foray into footwear, meaning you can finally run, hike, jog, and squat away in the same kicks the star does. Basically, the new capsule collection includes 11 styles of sneakers, slip-ons, booties, and high-tops that come in various colors and include foamy soles, faux suede touches, and zipper-adorned details, all beginning at $40.

Beginning Sept. 19, Fabletics Flexible VIP Membership program members can shop for the pieces exclusively, so you better head over to the site and sign up.

“We are thrilled to expand the Fabletics brand into another category with the launch of footwear, which is being introduced in direct response to feedback from our members,” Co-CEO and Co-Founder of TechStyle Fashion Group Adam Goldenberg said in a statement. “Our goal at Fabletics is to bring women everything they need to live an active lifestyle, and with our new footwear collection, they can easily outfit themselves in fully styled head-to-toe looks.”

Most recently, the brand teamed up with Demi Lovato for a collaboration that she modeled with panache.

