7 Times Birthday Girl Kate Hudson Was the Silliest Celeb on Instagram


Happy birthday to InStyle's May cover star, Kate Hudson! The blonde, beautiful actress turned author and Fabletics founder turns 37 today. Since coming to prominence in 2000 for playing Penny Lane in Almost Famous, a role which earned her a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, the always gorgeous Hudson has charmed fans with both her good looks and bubbly personality.

On Instagram, the How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days star regularly shows off her latest shenanigans. From fun friend outings to what happens when Hudson gets "storm ready," we rounded up the birthday girl's silliest Instagram moments in honor of her special day.

Book Tour Besties

To caption this silly selfie with her book tour mate, the martini-wielding actress wrote: "Book Tour Besties." 

Kung Fu Panda Funnies

Hudson and her Kung Fu Panda 3 costar Jack Black snapped this sweet friends photo while in Berlin promoting their new movie.

Ski Snapshot

Kissy faces? Check. On-point ski gear? Of course. Hudson and her friend pulled out all the stops for this ski snapshot. 

"Storm Ready" 

Huson pulled on some oversized slippers and a comfy red nightie for what she deemed a "storm-ready" outfit.

Three's Company

It's always a good time when Hudson's around. The actress kept things playful in this all-girls selfie.

Onzie Time

A self-proclaimed Broncos fan, Hudson slipped on this sporty onzie for a football-filled evening.

More Football Fun

The actress and her gal pal posed for this superfan shot at a Giants football game in New York.

