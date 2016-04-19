7 Times Birthday Girl Kate Hudson Was the Silliest Celeb on Instagram

Happy birthday to InStyle's May cover star, Kate Hudson! The blonde, beautiful actress turned author and Fabletics founder turns 37 today. Since coming to prominence in 2000 for playing Penny Lane in Almost Famous, a role which earned her a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, the always gorgeous Hudson has charmed fans with both her good looks and bubbly personality.

On Instagram, the How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days star regularly shows off her latest shenanigans. From fun friend outings to what happens when Hudson gets "storm ready," we rounded up the birthday girl's silliest Instagram moments in honor of her special day.

